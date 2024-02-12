Bulwell man jailed as part of drug-dealing trio caught with heroin and cocaine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Louis Fletcher, aged 20, of Bulwell Forest and Lamar Lewis, aged 21, were passengers in a car being driven by Karl Hibbert, aged 47, that was stopped by police in Bulwell, initially for an unrelated offence.

However, officers made the decision to search the trio – and found Fletcher was trying to hide more than 20 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

Following that stop, on January 11, 2021, police carried out searches of Lewis’ home address, which led to the discovery of around £800 in cash.

Louis Fletcher was jailed after pleading guilty possessing with intent to supply class A drugs. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Hibbett and Lewis were also the driver and passenger during a separate car stop by Lincolnshire Police in Grantham on October 10, 2020.

No drugs were found onboard, although a phone was seized that contained messages linking Hibbett and Lewis to the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

The two car stops would lead to Hibbett, Lewis and Fletcher all being charged with a number of different offences.

Fletcher was also further charged after being caught by police with quantities of heroin and cocaine at a property in Ripley on December 30 last year.

Hibbett and Lewis both pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, while Fletcher admitted to four counts of possessing with intent to supply class A drugs.

Lewis additionally admitted to possessing with intent to supply class A drugs and possessing criminal property.

The trio all appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on February 8.

Fletcher, of Charlock Close, Bulwell Forest, was sentenced to four years and six months in a young offenders' institution.

Hibbett, of Andover Road, Bestwood, was sentenced to 22 months in prison, suspended for 21 months, and ordered to complete a one-month drug rehabilitation programme and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Lewis, of Raymede Drive, Bestwood, was sentenced to two years in a young offenders' institution, suspended for 21 months, and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and five rehabilitation activity requirement days.