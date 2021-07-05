Bulwell man jailed for drugs and knife offences
A Bulwell man has been jailed for 16 months after pleading guilty to possessing a controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a bladed article.
Officers spotted Yazan Almughrabi acting suspiciously inside a parked car on Jesmond Road in Bulwell on September 4 last year.
When Almughrabi drove off, police stopped the vehicle in the next road, Kersall Drive.
They searched the car and found a stash of cannabis in the front seat foot well and further quantities of the class B drug were found on Almughrabi himself.
A lock knife and set of scales were also discovered inside the car.
Quantities of cannabis with an estimated street value of £2,000 were seized along with two mobile phones.
Analysis of the devices indicted Almughrabi was looking to sell the drugs.
Almughrabi, 26, of Jesmond Road, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to supplying a class B drug, possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a bladed article and was sentenced to 16 months.
Sergeant Asif Mohammed, of the Bulwell neighbourhood policing team, said: “This was an excellent example of officers trusting their instincts after spotting something that looked suspicious.
“Their keen eye resulted in a quantity of illegal drugs being taken off our streets and an offensive weapon being seized.
“We make no apology for our robust stance on tackling drug-related crime in our city.
"We know how detrimental and corrosive an impact that drug misuse can have on the most vulnerable in our communities, so we will continue to do all we can to seize these illicit substances, and take action against anybody found in possession of them.”