Bulwell man jailed for drugs and knife offences

Officers spotted Yazan Almughrabi acting suspiciously inside a parked car on Jesmond Road in Bulwell on September 4 last year.

When Almughrabi drove off, police stopped the vehicle in the next road, Kersall Drive.

They searched the car and found a stash of cannabis in the front seat foot well and further quantities of the class B drug were found on Almughrabi himself.

Almughrabi was jailed for 16 months. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A lock knife and set of scales were also discovered inside the car.

Quantities of cannabis with an estimated street value of £2,000 were seized along with two mobile phones.

Analysis of the devices indicted Almughrabi was looking to sell the drugs.

Almughrabi, 26, of Jesmond Road, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to supplying a class B drug, possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a bladed article and was sentenced to 16 months.

Sergeant Asif Mohammed, of the Bulwell neighbourhood policing team, said: “This was an excellent example of officers trusting their instincts after spotting something that looked suspicious.

“Their keen eye resulted in a quantity of illegal drugs being taken off our streets and an offensive weapon being seized.

“We make no apology for our robust stance on tackling drug-related crime in our city.