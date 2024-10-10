Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who broke a shop window before spitting at members of police staff has been locked up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Ladica, aged 20, was arrested in Bulwell Market Place shortly after midday on March 20 after an altercation with a group of young people.

In the moments that followed he repeatedly kicked the shop window as he made threats to those inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his arrest, he became angry and abusive during his police interview.

Michael Ladica was jailed after breaking a shop window and spitting at police. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He then spat at a police officer and a member of detention staff as he was led back to his cell at the Nottingham Custody Suite.

Ladica, of Bulwell, later pleaded guilty to criminal damage, and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, September 30, he was sent to a young offenders’ institution for nine months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Toni Smithurst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Ladica’s behaviour was absolutely disgraceful throughout this incident.

“After kicking the window of a shop with frightened staff and shoppers inside, he then turned his attention to my colleagues and subjected them to disgusting and degrading assaults.

“The people who work at our custody facilities go to work each day to investigate crime and to ensure the safety of detainees.

“They do not deserve to be treated in this way and we will always take the strongest possible action against people who are unable to control themselves in custody.”