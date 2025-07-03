Bulwell man slapped and manhandled his ex-partner when she was seven-months pregnant

A former Bulwell man who slapped and manhandled his ex-partner when she was seven-months pregnant continued to assault her after the birth of their child, a court has heard.

Jason Campbell's first assault on the woman happened in her home on Newmarket Street, on March 8 last year, said Donna Pursglove, prosecuting.

He slapped her in the face and grabbed her by her arm, leaving marks and bruises.

On June 27, he ripped her top and pushed her to the floor, before hitting her around the head and shouting abuse.

The next day he lunged at her in the kitchen and grabbed her by the throat with one hand. He headbutted her "lightly" and stamped on her foot.

In a statement, his victim described living in fear of Campbell, and feeling unsafe when she went out in case she bumped into him. She bought a ring doorbell camera and was left feeling “emotionally and physically drained.”

Campbell's solicitor said his victim only sustained bruises to her arm and foot, and references described him as a caring individual.

He said tensions arose when the defendant’s partner discovered he had a child with another woman.

Campbell, of previous good character, is currently on Universal Credit but is trying to set up his own catering business.

The 33-year-old, now of Bramerton Road, Bilborough, was convicted of three assaults following a trial on June 3.

On Wednesday at Nottingham Magistrates Court, district judge Katy Rafter imposed a six month sentence, suspended for two years, with 12 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £514 court costs and a two-year restraining order was imposed.