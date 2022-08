Aaron Burdett, 37, of Highbury Road, received a 12-week sentence, suspended for a year after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman – causing her actual bodily harm – and later a police officer at Nottingham Custody Suite.

Burdett pleaded guilty to both charges when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court and, in addition to his suspended sentence, was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.