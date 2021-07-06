Bulwell man to appear in court on murder charge

James McGhee, aged 27, from Stanstead Avenue, was arrested last week, along with another man, as part of West Midlands Police’s investigations, following the discovering af man’s body at an industrial estate in Rowley Regis.

The victim was named as Carl Woodall, a 44-year-old, a father-of-five, who died from multiple injuries, a post-mortem revealed.

West Midlands Police’s investigations led them to Nottingham and to Bulwell where McGhee and another man were arrested.

Carl Woodlall was found dead at an industrial estate in Rowley Regis. Photo: West Midlands Police

The other man arrested, who is aged 68, has been released from police custody under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: “Our officers have been working flat out since the awful discovery of Carl’s body to understand what happened.