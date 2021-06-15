Bulwell man’s arrest for getting drunk in parked car

A resident on Denewood Crescent, in Bilborough, called police when they saw Isaac Newell sitting in the car and drinking at 11.45am, on May 26, said prosecutor Lynn Bickley.

When officers arrived they found him listening to the radio, with the keys in the ignition and the engine running.

He was breathalysed at the police station where the test showed he had 123 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Read the latest stories from Nottingham Magistrates Court.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for dangerous driving, but no similar offences, and was last in trouble four and a half years ago.

Radheer Johal, mitigating, said: "He was fully compliant with the officers. This is someone who had no intention of driving the vehicle.

"While the reading is high I don’t think there is anything to suggest that he would have driven.

"His partner had taken the keys. He was sitting in the car."

Mr Johal said Newell was shot in his right leg a number of years ago, and left unable to work as a result, but sometimes drank heavily as a means of coping.

Newell, 37, of Gabrielle Close, Bulwell, admitted being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £80, with £50 towards court costs and a £34 surcharge.

His provisional driving licence was endorsed with ten points.