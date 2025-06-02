Bulwell men charged after Chilwell disturbance
Officers were called to an address in Eskdale Drive at 10.47am on Tuesday, May 27 following a disturbance.
A 53-year-old man was later arrested and treated in hospital for a suspected stab wound.
Nigel Sisson, aged 38, and Aaron Sisson, aged 19, have both been charged with supplying heroin and cocaine.
Aaron Sisson has also been charged with two counts of processing Class A drugs with intent to supply.
Both men, of Quarry Avenue, Bulwell, and Bramcote Lane, Chilwell, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday (May 30) and were remanded into custody and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 27.