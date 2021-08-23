Bulwell motorbike theft suspect sobs 'I want my mummy' after being caught by police

Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police received reports that the bike had been stolen and soon found on Piccadilly being pushed up the road by the suspect.

When challenged, the individual said he had found the bike but then swiftly left it at the side of the road and tried to walk off.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of stealing a motorbike. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

However, he was then quickly arrested and put in the back of a police vehicle, at which point he said ‘I want to ring my mummy"’.

Police says enquiries are ongoing and the bike is back with its rightful owner.