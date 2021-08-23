Bulwell motorbike theft suspect sobs 'I want my mummy' after being caught by police
A suspected motorbike thief cried ‘I want to ring my mummy’ after being stopped by police who caught him pushing the bike in question up a street.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 1:55 pm
Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police received reports that the bike had been stolen and soon found on Piccadilly being pushed up the road by the suspect.
When challenged, the individual said he had found the bike but then swiftly left it at the side of the road and tried to walk off.
However, he was then quickly arrested and put in the back of a police vehicle, at which point he said ‘I want to ring my mummy"’.
Police says enquiries are ongoing and the bike is back with its rightful owner.
