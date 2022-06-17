Bulwell mum brought before court for failing to attend drug use intervention course

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Officers were about to conduct a search of Samantha Pethers' Bancroft Street home on December 15, when she told them there was a tin on the dining room table that contained some cannabis for her own use.

"It was established that she would be eligible for a conditional caution," said prosecutor Lottie Tyler.

Pethers signed an agreement that she would attend the course, but despite numerous attempts to contact her, she failed to log in on March 12 and 18.

The court heard she has four previous convictions for nine offences, three of which are drug-related.

She was last in trouble in 2014 for drink-driving, and driving without insurance or a licence.

Helen Rooks, mitigating, said: "It's a shame this wasn't dealt with before it came to court. She had a lot on her mind and it slipped her mind.

"She has been clean of class A drugs for 12 years. She found the cannabis had a calming influence on her.

"I think she has overcome a lot of serious issues in her life and she does the best she can.

"I ask you to be as lenient as you feel you can be."

Pethers, aged 43, admitted possession of cannabis when she appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Thursday.