Bulwell murder trial: victim made final statement minutes before her death

Farmer, 42, denies stabbing and strangling his estranged partner in the back garden of her home on Andover Road, Bestwood, at around 6am, on May 19, last year.

Ms Clay received emergency treatment for 21 stab wounds but died at the Queens Medical Centre, on Wednesday, June 2.

"I have been awake for over 24 hours because of his behaviour," she told police officers, at 5.30am on the day of her death, after she saw Farmer prowling around her back garden

"I am constantly worried that Matt will come to my house. I am scared of him breaking down the door and getting into the house.

"I haven't left the house since Monday, for fear of meeting him. I am watching my CCTV cameras constantly."

Officers left Andover Road at 5.30am and went to Farmer's parents' home, on nearby Logan Street, but were unable to find him, said prosecutor John Cammegh.

A neighbour, who raised the alarm, said: "I heard what sounded like dogs. I saw Matthew and Stacey - they were near to the bottom of the garden.

"I could see the back of Stacy and immediately I saw there was blood. I panicked and ran home. I grabbed my phone and dialled 999."

The police officer who was first on the scene tried to drag Farmer off Ms Clay. He said: "There was blood everywhere. I said "What the f*** are you doing - get off her.""

The second officer said Farmer was "twice as big" as her colleague. She said: "He couldn't get Matthew off Stacey. I took the opportunity to take out my Taser and I Tasered him."

As the first officer struggled to handcuff Farmer because of his size, he heard him say: "You're not very good at this."

The second officer said: "He looked me straight in the eyes and smiled and said: "I hope she's dead.""

Other statements, detailing Farmer's alleged campaign of harassment and breaching of police bail in the days before Ms Clay's death, were also heard.