Police turned up at Simon Jervis's home on the morning of January 18 last year to check he was complying with the terms of a sexual harm prevention order, said prosecutor Aaron Dinnes.

Analysis of his mobile phone revealed he had 1,574 indecent images and movies: 28 category A, 89 category B and 1,233 category C images, where category A is the most extreme.

There was also evidence to suggest he used an app to delete or obscure his search history.

Nottingham Crown Court

Nottingham Crown Court heard he was jailed for five years for four sexual assaults on a girl under the age of 13 in 2007, when he also received 18 months concurrent for possessing indecent images.

He was last in trouble for stealing from his employer in 2013.

"The crown would say this is a serious breach," said Mr Dinnes adding that Jervis had potentially "live-viewed" indecent images.

Sinjin Bulbring, mitigating, said: “He made frank admissions about his interest and the background to this offence and what really surfaced of his internet searches.

"He is a man in need of help. He is open to change and open to embracing any assistance from the probation service.

"He wishes to express his remorse through me today."

He said Jervis's current offences were sparked by the Covid lockdown and he was "embarrassed and ashamed" of what he had done.

Jervis, aged 50, of Logan Street, Bulwell, admitted breaching the sexual harm prevention order and three counts of possessing indecent images at a previous hearing.

On Wednesday, Judge Rosalind Coe KC told him: "What is being set out in this careful and helpful pre-sentence report is that you not only need, but would respond from, further treatment and this may be the best way to protect children from your interests."

She imposed a prison sentence of one year and eight months, suspended for two years, and ordered him to attend 43 sessions of an intervention identified in his probation report as well as 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.