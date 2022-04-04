Bulwell pervert pleads guilty to having vile sexual images of children and people in sex acts with animals
A Bulwell man has pleaded guilty to having sexual images of children and possessing extreme pornography of sexual acts between humans and animals.
Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard that on May 3, 2021, at Bestwood Village, Anthony Taylor, 49, made two category A indecent images of children, two category B indecent images of children and 14 category C indecent images of children.
Police also found Taylor in possession of 793 still and moving extreme pornographic images which portrayed, in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing an act of intercourse with an animal, namely, horses and dogs which was grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character.
Taylor, of Squire Avenue, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to all charges and will be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on May 4.