Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard that on May 3, 2021, at Bestwood Village, Anthony Taylor, 49, made two category A indecent images of children, two category B indecent images of children and 14 category C indecent images of children.

Police also found Taylor in possession of 793 still and moving extreme pornographic images which portrayed, in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing an act of intercourse with an animal, namely, horses and dogs which was grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character.