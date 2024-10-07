Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating an assault in Bulwell have released a CCTV image of a youth they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault happened in Rufford Walk at around 8pm on Monday, September 16.

The victim, aged in his 30s, suffered a head injury after he was reportedly attacked by a man riding a black PURE e-scooter, which was later recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could assist their investigation.

Police want to speak to this man. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He is described as being black, aged 16 to 18 years-old, around 5ft 7in tall and of large build.

Detective Sergeant Nigel Malik, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Violence of this kind will not be tolerated and we are doing everything we can to track down those responsible for this incident.

“We are keen to speak to the individual pictured as we believe he may have vital information about what happened.”

Anyone who recognises him is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 685 of 16 September, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.