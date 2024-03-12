Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christopher Powis raped one girl, aged under-13, in March last year after forcing himself upon her.

Powis called police the following day to ask whether he should hand himself in after the child’s mother discovered what had happened.

He was arrested and detectives launched an investigation.

Christopher Powis was jailed after admitting abusing two young girls. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Advertisement

Advertisement

A second victim revealed Powis, aged 65, had also sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

The abuse of the second victim began in 2016 when she was at primary school.

Powis told the girl not to say anything.

Powis, of Bulwell, was jailed for a total of 12-and-a-half years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on March 11.

He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was added to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Powis had earlier pleaded guilty to rape of a girl under-13 and four counts of sexual assault of a girl under-13.

Detective Constable Emily Bucklow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Powis preyed upon these two young girls and abused them for his own sexual gratification.

“Powis’ abhorrent behaviour continues to impact on the victims and their loved ones.

“They have both been very courageous, and their bravery stands in stark contrast to Powis’ cowardly offending.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If they had not spoken to officers, this man would have remained at-large and other children could have been put at risk.

“I am pleased he has now been handed a significant prison sentence and hope this case serves as a warning to others about the consequences of abusing children in this way.

“You may think you can get away with it because of the age of the victims.

But we will find out and we will do whatever we can to bring you to justice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our officers are specially trained to support young victims throughout the legal process and the safeguarding of children is of paramount importance to the force.

“I hope the fact Powis is now behind bars allows these two victims to continue the process of rebuilding their young lives and we will support them in any way we can.

“Anyone with concerns about child sexual exploitation should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.