Bulwell stabbing: Police investigating after teen knifed

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 6th Oct 2024, 19:28 GMT
Detectives are investigating in incident in which a teenager was stabbed in Bulwell.

The incident happened near the KFC restaurant in Hucknall Lane at around 2.55pm on Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed and taken to Queen’s Medical Centre for treatment.

His injuries are not currently thought to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating after a teenager was stabbed in Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice are investigating after a teenager was stabbed in Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
A police cordon is in place while officers investigate the incident.

No arrests have been made yet.

Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, who is leading the investigation, said: “As you would expect, we are treating this incident extremely seriously.

“There will be a large police presence in the area as we determine what has happened and seek to find those responsible.

“We are calling for anyone who saw what happened, has any dashcam footage of the incident or has any information to please come forward.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 358 of the 6th October 2024 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

