Bulwell stabbing: Two suspects arrested as murder investigation launched
Two suspects have been arrested after a 59-year-old man’s body was discovered in Cinderhill Walk.
Police were called to reports of a serious assault on the street, around 1.45pm on April 20.
A 33-year-old woman also sustained injuries that are not currently believed to be life-threatening during the incident.
Two men, aged 30 and 43, have since been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder – they are currently in custody.
A police cordon is set to remain in place while investigations into the incident continue.
Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This will have been devastating news for the victim’s loved ones to receive.
“Our thoughts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time.
“At this stage, we believe this to be an isolated incident and there to be no wider risk to the public.
“Investigations are at an early stage, but we can confirm that we’ve arrested two men on suspicion of murder.
“While we’d remind people not to speculate online about what might have happened, anyone who has any information that could assist our inquiries should contact us immediately.”
Assistant Chief Constable Suk Verma added: “I’d like to firstly pass on my condolences to the family of the victim following the tragic loss of their loved one.
“Two suspects were arrested shortly after the incident was reported to the police, but I appreciate news of what happened will have caused alarm to the local community.
“A murder investigation is currently in its early stages, although we’re confident that this was an isolated incident.
“We will be stepping up visible patrols around Bulwell and providing more of a police presence in the area over the coming days to provide residents with some reassurance.”
Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by clicking the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25E80-PO1