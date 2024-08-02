Bulwell taxi driver 'didn't know' possessing crack cocaine was illegal
A small amount of cannabis was discovered when Ahmed Shonibare's flat was searched as he was arrested on suspicion of unrelated matter, on May 24, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.
When officers returned on June 7 they found a small wrap of crack cocaine and more cannabis.
Shonibare admitted smoking cannabis regularly but said he hadn't realised it was an offence to possess crack cocaine in this country.
The court heard his only previous conviction is for three shop thefts, for which he was fined, earlier this year.
Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said: "He takes responsibility for the offences and deserves full credit for his early guilty plea.
"The quantities of drugs are consistent with personal use and there is no indication of onward supply.
"That was the first time he purchased the crack cocaine but cannabis was something he had been taken to remedy his epilepsy.
"He is 49 years of age with limited previous convictions and has been remanded in custody since June.
"He was working as a taxi driver and had stable accommodation, which he hopes to return to.”
Shonibare, of Cinderhill Road, Bulwell, admitted three counts of class B drug possession when he appeared via video link from HMP Nottingham, on Thursday.
Magistrates in Mansfield fined him £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
The drugs were forfeited and destroyed.