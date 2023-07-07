As well as cocaine and heroin, officers found firearm ammunition, weapons, cash and drug equipment during searches of the properties.

When officers knocked the door down at a house in Severn Street, Bulwell, at 8am they found large quantities of class A drugs hidden inside a safe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 19-year-old man who was inside the property was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

A Bulwell teenager was among three people arrested in Nottingham on suspicion of supplying class A drugs. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Ammunition, a knife, multiple mobile phones, scales and other drug paraphernalia were also seized from the address.

Officers also arrested 23-year-old suspect at an address in Grafton Court, Radford after officers found a knife in his possession and a rucksack full of class A drugs, scales and mobile phones.

And a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of criminal property at an address in Eltham Close, Aspley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These warrants are a significant result in our ongoing battle against the organised crime gangs which blight communities in our city and county. It is always good news when we can take illegal drugs off the street and destroy them.

“We have also arrested three people who remain in custody but our investigation remains ongoing.”