Bulwell teen among trio arrested in series of Nottingham drugs raids

Three people were arrested and a large amount of class A drugs seized when police carried out coordinated raids on three homes in Bulwell, Radford and Aspley.
By John Smith
Published 7th Jul 2023, 17:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 17:25 BST

As well as cocaine and heroin, officers found firearm ammunition, weapons, cash and drug equipment during searches of the properties.

When officers knocked the door down at a house in Severn Street, Bulwell, at 8am they found large quantities of class A drugs hidden inside a safe.

A 19-year-old man who was inside the property was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

A Bulwell teenager was among three people arrested in Nottingham on suspicion of supplying class A drugs. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceA Bulwell teenager was among three people arrested in Nottingham on suspicion of supplying class A drugs. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
A Bulwell teenager was among three people arrested in Nottingham on suspicion of supplying class A drugs. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Ammunition, a knife, multiple mobile phones, scales and other drug paraphernalia were also seized from the address.

Officers also arrested 23-year-old suspect at an address in Grafton Court, Radford after officers found a knife in his possession and a rucksack full of class A drugs, scales and mobile phones.

And a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of criminal property at an address in Eltham Close, Aspley.

Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These warrants are a significant result in our ongoing battle against the organised crime gangs which blight communities in our city and county. It is always good news when we can take illegal drugs off the street and destroy them.

“We have also arrested three people who remain in custody but our investigation remains ongoing.”

If anyone has any information which could help with the investigation, they should call 101, quoting incident number 108 of 6 July 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.