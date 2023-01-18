Officers were called to Killisick Road, Arnold, on January 16, at about 7.15pm, following reports of a domestic disturbance.

A woman was reportedly assaulted during the incident, before being driven away in a car.

Police spotted the vehicle parked on Park Road, Bestwood Colliery, a few minutes later, with a woman seen sitting in the back of the car.

McKenna was remanded in custody after appearing before Nottingham magistrates

The woman was then released from the car, with officers arresting the driver at the scene.

Connor McKenna, of Carlin Street, Bulwell, has been charged with false imprisonment and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour in connection with the incident.

The 18-year-old has also been charged with two counts of assault by beating, possession of a bladed article, driving without a licence, and driving with no insurance.

McKenna appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on January 18. His case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on February 14 and McKenna was remanded into custody.

PC Matthew Mathers, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the response of our officers, we were able to quickly locate a woman who had reportedly been the target of a domestic offence.

“Tackling violence and threatening behaviour against women and girls remains a key priority for us as a force, so we will always respond to any reports we receive of this nature.