Bulwell woman attacked her ex with a hammer - and friend joined in the assault

A Bulwell woman who attacked her ex with a hammer in the street, was accompanied by her friend who joined in the assault, a court has heard.

Kelis McKenzie confronted her ex-partner outside his address on Pitch Close, in Giltbrook, at 5.45pm, on December 20, last year, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.After a stand-off in the street, her friend Shemika Clarke fetched the hammer from her car and told him ‘you don't want the smoke’ before swinging it several times.

She made contact with his knuckle and caused a minor injury.

McKenzie also launched a series of punches and slaps.

Clarke and McKenzie both received community orders when they appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Submitted

In a statement McKenzie's ex said they met in 2018 and had a ‘toxic and unhealthy’ relationship.

When she confronted him they grappled and he said he had no choice but to strike her in self-defence.

Ms Pritchard said all three were arrested for affray but when police studied CCTV footage it was quite clear who the aggressors were.

Both defendants are of previous good character.

Clarke's defence solicitor said the complainant has a history of aggression and was shining a torch in their faces, recording them and being antagonistic.

Clarke was fearful he would do something to her or her friend.

He said: "She grabbed the first thing she could find and waved it around.

"There is a very minor injury to the hand and this offence is over seven months old.

"She has been extremely frightened and fearful about what the court would do."

He described the incident as ‘a one-off’.

McKenzie's defence solicitor said the only reason she was at the address was on the advice of her social worker.

The incident lasted 30 minutes before any violence erupted and she was goaded when a mobile phone was thrown into her face.

Clarke, aged 26, of Corden Gardens, and McKenzie, aged 22, of Wayford Walk, both Bulwell, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm when they appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on July 31.

They both received 12-month community orders and McKenzie was also ordered to carry out 70 hours of unpaid work and Clarke 100 hours.