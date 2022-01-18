Car seized after Dispatch district police discover driver had no licence
Police in Bulwell have seized a car after its owner was found to have no licence.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 10:53 am
Officers were initially carrying out anti-speeding operations on Bestwood Road, Hoewood Road and Sellers Wood Drive and handed out nine tickets in total.
However, they were also alerted to the driver of another vehicle and subsequent checks revealed they had no driving licence, meaning their car was immediately taken off them.
