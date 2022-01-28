Car window smashed by boulder as Hucknall endures spate of vehicles being stolen or damaged.

The boulder incident occurred on Beardall Street some time between 8pm on Sunday, January 23 and 7am on Monday January 24 when a black Renault Clio parked at the roadside had it’s front passenger window smashed by the rock.

Police are also investigating another incident of criminal damage, which happened between 7pm on Saturday, January 22 and 10am Sunday, January 23 when a grey Vauxhall van was scratched at the rear of the van and along the off side while it was parked on Annesley Road.

Several vehicles have also been reported stolen.

Police need your help after a string of vehicle crimes in Hucknall

Overnight between Thursday, January 20 and Friday, January 21, a silver Mini was stolen from Wood Lane.

The next day, again overnight, between Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22, a white Ford Transit van was stolen from where it was parked outside a property in Croft Avenue.

Another white Ford Transit van was stolen from where it was parked outside a property on Goodall Crescent on Sunday, January 23, between 8pm and 10pm.

A Swift Challenger caravan was stolen from Hucknall Caravans on Watnall Road Aerodrome between 5pm on Monday, January 24 and 8am on Tuesday, January 25.

And at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, January 25, on Piggins Croft Car Park, a silver Audi A3 Cabriolet was entered and a charcoal-coloured cabin bag suitcase was stolen.