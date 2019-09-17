Car with cloned plates registered in Kent is seized in Bulwell

Police officers in Bulwell have seized a car that had cloned plates registered to a house in Kent.

Officers say the driver could not provide a "good explanation" about why he was driving the vehicle, and has urged the driver to "save up some money" to pay for insurance.

The Ford Focus.

A spokesman for Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said: "Usually when you get a new car you tax and insure it.

"The owner of this Ford Focus decided he may as well put cloned plates on so he doesn't have to pay for insurance.

"Problem is the cloned plates are registered and insured to Kent.

"So if you come in with a good explanation, we can give it back to you."