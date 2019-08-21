Care-worker slapped wife of 12 years around the face in Worksop

A care-worker who slapped his wife of 12 years around the face "to make her calm down and be quiet" in Worksop, was warned domestic violence can lead to custody.

Abdul Iddriss hit the woman at their home on Carlton Road, on the morning of April 19, said prosecutor Sarah Sanderson.

"His wife made a statement but said she didn't support a prosecution and no restraining order is sought," she said.

"There is some concern that she disclosed previous incidents."

Ben Brown, mitigating, said Iddriss, a Ghanaian national with no previous convictions, works nights in a care home and returned at 10am, to find his wife was drunk.

"There was a verbal altercation where both sides said some unpleasant things," he said.

"They reconciled after he was released and there have been no similar incidents."

Iddriss, 40, admitted common assault, via a Spanish interpreter, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "The use of violence within a relationship is never acceptable. It is worrying that the victim in this matter indicates there has been a history of incidents between you.

"Courts regard domestic violence as a breach of trust and will always consider custody. The victim will always wonder "are you going to behave like this in the future?""

He handed Iddriss a two year conditional discharge, with £85 costs and a £20 government surcharge.

