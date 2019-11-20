Cash and alcohol stolen during break-in at Hucknall Town Football Club

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after cash and alcohol were stolen during a break-in at Hucknall Town Football Club.

Nottinghamshire Police received a report that the main clubhouse on Watnall Road was broken into between 9pm on Monday, November 18 and 8.20am yesterday (Tuesday, November 19).

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

The offenders stole a 'large amount of alcohol and a safe containing a quantity of cash'.

Sergeant Mark Westlake, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our investigation into this burglary is ongoing, including checking for any CCTV opportunities and carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

“We’re appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity between the times stated or anyone who has any information about the burglary to please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 132 of 19 November 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

READ MORE: 25-YEAR-OLD MAN ARRESTED IN HUCKNALL CRASH