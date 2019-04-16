Notts caught on camera

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nottinghamshire Police want to speak to these people

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace the people in these pictures in connection with a series of crimes across Nottinghamshire.

Images may be of suspects or potential witnesses. Anyone with any information should call police on 101.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Nottingham city centre in the early hours of March 3. Incident number: 000070-03032019

1. Assault - Nottingham

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Nottingham city centre in the early hours of March 3. Incident number: 000070-03032019
Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with an assault on Clumber Street, Nottingham, in the early hours of Friday 8 March. Incident 55 of 8 March 2019.

2. Assault - Nottingham

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with an assault on Clumber Street, Nottingham, in the early hours of Friday 8 March. Incident 55 of 8 March 2019.
