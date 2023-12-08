CCTV appeal after alleged homophobic abuse at Nottingham Forest match against Brighton
The incidents were reported following Premier League game between Forest and Brighton at the City Ground on Saturday, November 25.
Football officer PC Simon Travell said: “We are liaising with Nottingham Forest and working hard to gather evidence and identify those responsible for this unacceptable behaviour.
“We will not tolerate hate in any of its forms and we continue to work hard to tackle it, with the support of our partner agencies across the county.
“To help us with our ongoing inquiries I’d encourage anyone who recognises any of the men pictured in these images to please get in contact with us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 161 of 25 November 2023, or make contact via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.