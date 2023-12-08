CCTV appeal after alleged homophobic abuse at Nottingham Forest match against Brighton

Police investigating reports of homophobic gestures and comments made at a Nottingham Forest match have released images of three men they would like to speak to.

The incidents were reported following Premier League game between Forest and Brighton at the City Ground on Saturday, November 25.

Football officer PC Simon Travell said: “We are liaising with Nottingham Forest and working hard to gather evidence and identify those responsible for this unacceptable behaviour.

“We will not tolerate hate in any of its forms and we continue to work hard to tackle it, with the support of our partner agencies across the county.

Police want to speak these men. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

“To help us with our ongoing inquiries I’d encourage anyone who recognises any of the men pictured in these images to please get in contact with us.”