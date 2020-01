Police have released CCTV images after an incident at a McDonald’s in Hucknall

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police say they would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with a incident that left damage to the premises to McDonalds, Ashgate Road in Hucknall.

Do you recognise him?

The incident happened at around 2.30pm on January 1.

If you recognise him, or have any information that could help, please call police on 101.

Please quote incident number 000581-20122019 in any contact.