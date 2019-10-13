CCTV appeal following Bulwell burglary

Police have issued a CCTV image of the people they would like to speak to following a burglary in Bulwell.

The burglary at a home on Broomhill Road happened at around 1.10am on Tuesday, September 24.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Recognise these men? Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak to them in connection with a dwelling burglary."

If anyone recognises the people in the image call Nottinghamshire Police on 1010 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 38 of 24 October 2019.