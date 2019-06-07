Clipped kerb tipped off cops about drink driver in Mansfield

A drink driver clipped a kerb in Mansfield and alerted police that he was over the limit, a court heard.

Pawel Zytnicki was pulled over in his Audi A5 on Southwell Road West, at 4am, on April 20.

A test revealed he had 84 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

He told magistrates he was remorseful, and the incident was out of character.

"I misjudged my condition," he said. "I have let myself down and my family as well."

He told the court that a ban would impact on his career as he travels between two factories for work, and conducts site visits.

Zytnicki, 24, of Wellington Court, Mansfield, admitted the offence when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 20 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 152 days if completed before July 2020.

He was fined £484, and was ordered to pay a £58 government surcharge and £85 costs.

Find out what crimes have been committed where you live.