Concerns for missing teen last seen in Bulwell

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a missing teen last seen in Bulwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are concerned for Dylan’s safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Dylan was last seen in the Bulwell area at around 6pm on Sunday 14th September 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as being 13 years, 5’4 tall with short dark blonde hair and last seen wearing a blue Berghaus jacket, navy blue jogging bottoms and blue trainers.

Call 101 quoting incident number 162 of 15th September 2025.