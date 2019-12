Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing Bulwell man.

Philip Lee was last seen leaving his house at 10.20am on Friday (December 6) and pictured on CCTV walking past a shop in Logan Street.

The 42-year-old is described slim and white with brown, short hair.

He was wearing a blue, white and green coat with blue jeans and blue trainers.

Anyone who has any information should call 101, quoting incident number 482.