Concerns for two people missing from Bulwell

Have you seen 26-year-old Chris Gerald?

Police are trying to locate him after he was reported missing from the Bulwell area yesterday (May 29).

Chris is described as of slim build and 5 foot 7 inch tall with black hair.

(Left) Chris Gerald and (Right) Poppy Crew.

Chris was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit and black trainers.

If you have seen Chris or know where he might be, call 101, quoting incident number 339.

Officers are also concerned for the safety of 30-year-old Poppy Crew after she was reported missing on May 29.

Poppy is described as 6ft 1ins tall with shoulder-length brown hair.

She has a swelling to her right eye and was last seen wearing a green khaki vest top, black leggings and black Nike trainers.

If you have seen Poppy or have any information, call 101 quoting incident 571.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.