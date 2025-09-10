Convicted Bulwell drug dealer risked prison sentence with phone call to ex-partner

By Tim Cunningham
Published 10th Sep 2025, 15:33 BST
A convicted Bulwell drug dealer who risked being sent to prison when he rang his ex-partner has "done everything he can to change," a court has heard.

David Johnson’s ex received the call while on a night shift, after receiving ten missed calls from a withheld number, at 4.30am on July 7 last year.

When she answered, Johnson said: "Where are you? You're not at home. I know you're not."

Johnson, who said he was drunk at the time, had been banned from contacting her, or going to her home address, by a restraining order made in November 2023, for stalking her, said Stefan Fox, prosecuting.

Nottingham Crown Court

Nottingham Crown Court heard Johnson has one more previous conviction for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and crack cocaine, from March last year, when he received a two-year suspended sentence.

Laura Pitman, mitigating, said that Johnson's ex-partner had retracted her complaint and turned up to court to describe how he has changed.

"He has sought to demonstrate he is now back on the right path," she said. "He is ashamed of this offence. He was struggling with his mental health.

"He has paid for private counselling. He has been going to family therapy. It has made a real difference.”

Johnson, 34, of Hornbeam Gardens, admitted harassment- breach of a restraining order, in January.

Separate charges of common assault, and driving dangerously on Bestwood Road, Hucknall Lane, and Hucknall Bypass were left to lie on file.

On Wednesday, Recorder Balraj Bhatia KC told him he was impressed by the changes Johnson had made to address his past behaviour.

He fined him £750 with £500 costs.

