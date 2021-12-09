Cops bitten and kicked as officers respond to domestic 999 in Dispatch district

A man resisted arrest after officers were called to a disturbance at Mitchell Close, Bulwell.

As they were putting him in handcuffs they were assaulted, causing pain and discomfort.

It’s alleged the suspect continued to be aggressive and abusive towards the officers and spat inside the police van.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault

A 40-year-old man was detained on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating of a police constable and criminal damage following the disturbance which was reported shortly after 11.15pm on Tuesday (December 7).

The injured officers are being supported by Nottinghamshire Police.

Detective Sergeant Robert Palethorpe said: “Police officers do not come to work to be assaulted by people while conducting their duties and protecting the public from harm.

"Thankfully both officers were not seriously injured and are receiving support, however this sort of behaviour is unacceptable.