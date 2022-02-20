Court reports: Latest Hucknall cases include drink-driving, drug-driving and assault

Matthew Booth, of Hawthorne Avenue, Hucknall pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence and was fined £320, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, and given six points on his licence.

At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Sandy Briggs, 56, of Broomhill Road, Hucknall, was fined £125, plus £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, and given three points on his licence after pleading guilty to doing 46mph in 40mph zone on the A52 on February 4.

Joseph Needham, 24, of Philip Avenue, Nuthall pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court to driving without due care and attention and failing to stop at the scene of an accident on Hucknall Road in Bulwell on October 4, 2021, and was fined £304, plus £110 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, and given five points on his licence.

Several cases were heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Jeff Notman, 53, of Beauvale Crescent, Hucknall, pleaded not guilty but was found guilty of assaulting a man in Hucknall on October 15, 2019 and was fined £180, plus costs of £149.99.

Notman also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty on July 18, 2019 and was fined £80, plus a £32 victim surcharge.

Cavern Sadler, 28, of Philip Avenue, Nuthall, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court to drug-driving on Broad Meadow Lane, Nottingham on May 8, 2021 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Appearing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, Kyle Briggs, 24, of Fir Close, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to drug-driving and driving without due care and attention on Derby Road in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £80 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.