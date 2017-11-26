Crackdown on speeding Notts motorists

Mobile speed cameras are out and about in Nottinghamshire, in the following locations from Monday, November 27:
A52(T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham, 40mph area;
A609 Ilkeston Road, Trowell;
A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;
A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;
A612 Main Road, Upton;
A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton;
A631 Gringley to Beckingham, near Mutton Lane;
A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham;
A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;
A6191 Southwell Road West, Mansfield;
A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;
B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton;
B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;
B6030 Sherwood Hall Road/Clipstone Road, Mansfield;
Clifton Road, Ruddington;
Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;
New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;
Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;
Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford;
Spring Lane, Lambley.
