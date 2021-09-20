Crimestoppers appeals for anonymous information on those carrying weapons in Nottinghamshire

Last November, Crimestoppers ran its first-ever Silence Won't Stop Violence campaign, which saw the public respond positively and anonymously.

Information on gangs rose by 17 per cent, County Lines up by 15 per cent, cuckooing up by two-thirds and information on firearms rose by 5 per cent compared to the period prior to the appeal.

While official statistics reveal knife crime has now fallen for four quarters in a row, the public is asked to avoid becoming complacent.

Crimestoppers has launched an urgent appeal for information on those people in Nottinghamshire carrying weapons.

Last year, 275 people lost their life to a knife or sharp instrument in England and Wales, and 4,620 people were admitted to hospitals in England for attacks by sharp objects.

As the pandemic continues to impact the NHS, the public is asked to help protect communities and health service from harm.

In 2019, over half of violent incidents across the UK were not reported to the police.

Crimestoppers believes that Silence Won’t Stop Violence and is informing people across Nottinghamshire that everyone has the means and a voice to anonymously speak up to help stop or solve violent crime.

Indeed, last year the charity passed on over 12,850 anonymous pieces of information about all crime types from the public across the region.

The pandemic has also put young people in a vulnerable position, due to a lack of employment opportunities. In 2020, referrals of children suspected to be victims of County Lines gangs increased by 31 per cent.

Young people are at a greater risk of being exploited by these gangs due to false promises of easy money. The charity wants to raise awareness amongst our older digital audiences of its youth service, Fearless.org, to ensure that anyone feels comfortable speaking up and telling what they know.

For more information about the campaign, visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/campaigns-media/campaigns/speak-up-to-help-save-lives

