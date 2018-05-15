Crimestoppers offers £10,000 reward for information about murder of Notts man

A £10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of a Nottinghamshire man.

Aqib Mazhar and his friend were travelling on Russell Road, Forest Fields, Nottingham, on June 1 2016, towards Aqib's home, when a group of suspects travelling in three vehicles saw him and blocked his car.

They attacked the vehicle with bars and knives. Mr Mazhar, 21, was stabbed while inside the car and died in hospital.

Five men have been jailed for their involvement in his death, but it is believed the actual murderer is still at large.

A reward of up to £10,000 is now being offered for information given anonymously to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Mr Mazhar's murder.

Lydia Patsalides, Crimestoppers East Midlands Regional Manager, said: "This was a shocking ambush that has deeply upset the local community.

"Aqib's family deserve to know who was responsible for his murder.

"At Crimestoppers we believe everyone has the right to feel safe, which is why we urge you to please speak up and tell us any information you might have, 100 per cent anonymously. Always."

Anyone with any information on the death of Aqib Mazhar should contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through the non-traceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk.