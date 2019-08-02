Crown court for homeless man charged with robbing taxi driver

A homeless man has been charged with assaulting a taxi driver and trying to steal his £80 float in Mansfield, a court has heard.

Luke Chapman, 30, made no plea to the charges of assault and attempting to rob, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The attack is alleged to have taken place at 5am, on July 7.

He was remanded into custody on the grounds that he would fail to surrender and commit further offences, until August 30, at Nottingham Crown Court.

