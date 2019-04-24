Crown court for woman who headbutted ex-partner in Mansfield

A woman who hit her ex-partner with his crutch and headbutted him in the face in Mansfield has been sent back to the crown court to be sentenced.

Joanne Hood attacked the man two days after they split up, when she spotted him on Bilborough Road, on April 13.

Prosecutor Leanne Townshend described how Hood shouted abuse and became aggressive after the man ignored her, and then headbutted him, heaving him with a bloody nose.

Hood received a suspended sentence at Nottingham Crown Court, on April 2, the court heard .

Michael Little, mitigating, said Hood denied hitting her ex with the crutch.

Hood, 28, of Brackendale Avenue, Walesby, Ollerton, admitted common assault when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said it was inevitable that the case would be sent back to the crown court, and granted her conditional bail to appear on May 15.