Dad caught with heroin and cocaine in Mansfield

A dad-of-two who was caught with heroin and cocaine in Mansfield had been planning to take them for the first time, magistrates heard.

A dad-of-two who was caught with heroin and cocaine in Mansfield had been planning to take them for the first time, magistrates heard.

Gerren Pinnock was seen acting suspiciously on Gladstone Street, at 12pm, on October 9, and two small wraps were discovered in his wallet by officers.

Debra Bell, mitigating, said he bought the drugs several weeks earlier and had never taken them before.

"He was thinking about taking the drugs to help with pain and he totally forgot he had them," said Ms Bell.

She said he will soon return to work as an air marshall at Birmingham airport, after being off for some time while suffering from anxiety.

Pinnock, 28, of Helming Drive, Wolverhampton, admitted possession of the Class A drugs, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £276, and was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £32 government surcharge.

For more cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court, click here.