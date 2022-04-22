'Dangerous' Dispatch district knife attacker is locked up for nine years

Malick Jones, 20, pulled a knife from the back of his trousers, lunged towards the 22-year-old victim and stabbed him to the chest.

Following the incident the victim walked a short distance holding his chest before he collapsed.

He received first aid from a member of the public who applied pressure to his wound until paramedics arrived.

Malick Jones was sentenced to nine years in a young offenders' institution

The attack happened in the outdoor seating area of a fast food restaurant in Milton Street in Nottingham city centre shortly after 5pm on October 8, 2020.

Jones, of Henning Gardens, Top Valley, ran off immediately after the incident but following enquiries he was arrested by police within hours of the incident.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on April 22, having pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, robbery and threatening a person with a bladed article, he was sentenced to nine years in a young offenders' institution and was also handed an indefinite restraining order.

Detective Constable Andrew Fawcett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This horrific incident could easily have had fatal consequences.

"It happened in a busy city centre close to members of the public including young children who were pulled away by their families.

“I would like to thank the member of the public who quickly came to the victim’s aid and also those who came forward with information for their cooperation throughout our investigation into this serious act of violence.

“Jones is a dangerous man and while we are pleased he has now been locked up, it does not detract from the fact that a man could have lost his life and suffered very serious injuries as a result of his actions.

“As a force we treat all reports of knife crime extremely seriously and will always investigate reports thoroughly.

“This case highlights the terrible consequences of carrying a knife.

"Every incident has the potential to be serious and can be extremely distressing for affected families and communities.

“We all need to continue to work together to combat knife crime and we’re urging anyone with information on knife crime in their local community to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.