Dangerous dog-owning teenager arrested in connection with Hucknall robbery and moped theft

But police got more than they bargained for when they went to the 16 year-old’s house as they were confronted by snapping angry dog, believed to be a pitbull terrier, which is a breed on the UK’s dangerous dogs list.

The 16 year old male is linked to group suspected of committing numerous thefts around north Nottingham and surrounding areas.

When police arrested him, they intended to search the property but this was quickly interrupted as a very angry dog tried to attack the officers before it was finally shut away behind the living room door.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of robbery and stealing a moped

But with the rest of the house searched, police then found themselves in a stand-off with the dog.

Officers, who were behind protective shields, then noticed a moped that had been stored in the dog’s den.

A subsequent check revealed the motorbike had been reported stolen the previous day from Nottingham city centre and the teenager was also duly arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle as well as robbery and remains in custody.