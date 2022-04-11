Dangerous driver arrested in Hucknall after racing wrong way along major road in bid to escape police

Officers spotted a car suspected to be displaying false plates as they were heading along the A611.

They followed the car and worked with colleagues to try to stop it but the suspect suddenly drove into oncoming traffic, forcing a van driver to take evasive action to avoid a crash.

The car then swerved back into the correct carriageway before being involved in a collision with another vehicle before coming to a stop.

Police arrested the man after he drove the wrong way down the A611

The incident happened at around 5pm on April 4.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop.

Following enquiries he was further arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and counterfeit cash.

Detective Constable Michael Booth, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force’s priority is to keep people safe and officers will always do everything they can to protect the public when dealing with these types of incidents.