A dangerous driver who led police on a high speed chase through residential streets in Hucknall has finally been jailed following a four-year delay caused by his refusal to take responsibility, a court has heard.

Matthew Bilson accelerated after he was spotted at the wheel of a poorly-maintained Vauxhall Astra and went the wrong way around roundabouts at least four times on the night of May 11 2021, said Raglan Ashton, prosecuting.

“You endangered multiple other road users,” Judge Mark Watson told him. “It is astonishing that no one was hurt or killed as a result of these seven minutes of dangerous driving.”

The court heard Bilson bounced over speed bumps, veered into the path of oncoming traffic and drove on the wrong side of keep left bollards.

He overtook on blind corners before losing control and fishtailing across the road to block police.

When the car finally stopped on Ruffs Drive, Watson shifted into the passenger seat and claimed someone else had been driving.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has previous convictions for criminal damage and possession with intent to supply drugs.

“It has been said you were less mature then than you are now – that you have grown up,” Judge Watson told him. “But the difficulty is that since 2021 you have maintained the obvious lie that someone else was driving.

“You are not someone who has reflected on what he has done. You protracted these proceedings by putting forward a false narrative.

"Eventually you changed your mind a week or so before a jury was sworn.

“You have enjoyed the last four years on bail and you have reoffended twice including in terms of driving.

"This is not a case where there is particularly strong personal mitigation.”

On Thursday Judge Watson sentenced him to 16 months in prison and said he will serve half that time in custody.

He was also disqualified for three years and eight months, and until he passes an extended re-test.

Bilson, aged 27, of Edern Gardens, Nottingham, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving without a valid licence or insurance, at a previous hearing.