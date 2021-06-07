Dangerous driver led police on high-speed chase through Hucknall

Martin Faulkner's VW Golf was spotted by police in a marked car as he ran a red light on Nottingham Road, at 3.05am, on December 29, last year, prosecutor Katrina Wilson said.

The officer, who wasn't a trained pursuit driver, raised the alarm, and the Golf was picked up by an unmarked car five minutes later.

During the seven minute chase Falkner drove on the wrong side of the road and at times with his head-lights completely turned off.

Image of a speeding car

He was clocked at 70 mph in a 30 mph zone, and at one point reached 90 mph in a "relatively built-up area."

The pursuit only came to an end on Lancaster Way after Faulkner hit a speed bump and his engine began to leak fuel.

"He decamped and it initially looked like he was going to run off but he was detained shortly afterwards by four officers," Ms Wilson said.

Faulkner gave a no-comment interview and a small bag of cannabis was found on him. He is disqualified from driving until July 2022.

The court heard he has 26 previous convictions for 53 offences dating back to 2004, including dishonesty, criminal damage, burglary, handling stolen goods and robbery.

Rebecca Coleman, mitigating, said Faulkner has been recalled to prison to serve the second half of a six-and-a-half year sentence, for possession of a shotgun and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been in custody since December 30, and will be released in 2024, but none of the five months’ remand time will count towards his sentence.

On the night he had gone out to “blow off steam” with friends in Mansfield, Ms Coleman said.

“He is genuinely remorseful,” she added. “He didn’t pull over because he knew he would go back to prison. He simply couldn’t face that reality. The roads were relatively clear.”

Faulkner, 27, of Neston Drive, Bulwell, admitted possession of cannabis on December 13, 2020, and initially denied dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and without insurance, but pleaded guilty on February 11, 2021.

On Friday, Recorder Jennifer Jones sentenced him to 16 months and banned him from driving for five years and eight months.