Dangerous driver tried to outrun cops in Bulwell after smoking cannabis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adil Jahangir was spotted driving an uninsured BMW suspiciously slowly on Low Wood Road, at 1am on October 18, last year.

When a marked police car began to follow the 24-year-old towards Bulwell, he sped off and "it was clear he didn't intend to stop," said prosecutor Annabelle Lenton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He turned on to Squires Avenue and travelled at more than double the speed limit before turning his lights off on Ravenswood Avenue, putting the driver and public in danger.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Jahangir disappeared at the junction of Bulwell High Road but was seen travelling at 70mph in a 30mph zone, weaving in and out of traffic, running a red light wrong side of the road

The nine-minute pursuit ended when another police car got in front and forced him to stop.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has one previous conviction from August 2021 for driving without insurance and while disqualified.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthew Hayes, mitigating, said Jahangir missed his first court appearance in May after applying for permission to move the date because of a family illness.

He was arrested when he came back into the country and spent 11 days on remand after entering guilty pleas to dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

“His first period in custody will act as a deterrent in the future,” said Mr Hayes, adding that the defendant is now “at a crossroads.”

“More by good luck than judgment no injury was caused to any other road user,” he said. "He bought the car from a police auction and wasn't disqualified at the time. He was insured until August but believes something went wrong with the policy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said Jahangir had planned to work with vehicles but decided to move away from the temptation they present to him by cancelling a college course in mechanics and getting a call centre job.

On Thursday, Recorder Penelope Stanistreet-Keen told him: "You know through personal experience that people die when cars are driven dangerously."

Jahangir, of Bagnall Road, Nottingham, received a four-month prison sentence, suspended for one year, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days.