A dangerous driver who tried to outrun armed police with a cargo of cannabis was finally stopped in Bulwell.

Officers spotted William Dunbar driving a silver Ford C-max on Edwards Lane at 8.10pm on July 8, last year, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

He accelerated away and mounted the pavement, even though pedestrians were present, and crossed a junction without slowing down.

He ran red lights and travelled on the wrong side of road at oncoming traffic until his tyres were burst with a police stinger.

Dunbar was handed a community order at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Other

When Dunbar, aged 39, got out and ran he was tackled to the ground.

A search of his rucksack uncovered 33 bags of cannabis with an estimated value of £490.

Messages on his phone promised to supply drugs but he was ‘very clearly directed by someone else’, the court was told.

Dunbar told police he bought the car four days earlier and said: "I was on a mission – all I was doing was selling Stardog."

The court heard he has 39 previous convictions for 98 offences, including dangerous driving, and was last in trouble for driving without a license in November 2019.

His defence barrister said Dunbar has a history of serious mental illness but the risk he poses to the public is reduced when he is medicated and taking advantage of a support network.

She said a prison sentence would mean he loses his place in a residential care unit where his medication is supervised.

She added: "He has stayed out of trouble for a year.”

Dunbar, of Waverley Street, Nottingham, admitted dangerous driving while disqualified and possession with intent to supply cannabis at an earlier hearing.

On July 31, Judge Nigel Godsmark KC told him: "You keep committing crimes and people keep sending you to prison.

"It keeps happening again and again and again.

"When you accept help you do quite well and stay out of trouble."

He imposed a two-year community order with 25 rehabilitation days and a mental health treatment programme.

He was disqualified for 12 months and must take the extended re-test.

"I am trying to help you, Mr Dunbar," the judge told him, "If you don't accept the help you will be back here and I wont be able to help you any more."